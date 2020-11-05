Solar Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $18.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 34 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period.

Solar Capital shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.72, a drop of 19% in the last 12 months.

