Sohu.com: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported a loss of $79.9 million in its second quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of $2.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 20 cents per share.

The operator of a popular Chinese Web portal posted revenue of $421.1 million in the period.

Sohu.com shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

