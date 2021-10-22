Snap, Intel fall; American Express, Mattel rise

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Intel Corp., down $6.54 to $49.46. The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter. Mattel Inc., up 12 cents to $20.45. The maker of Hot Wheels, Barbie and other toys beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts. American Express Co., up $9.61 to $187.08. The credit card issuer and global payments company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results on rising consumer spending. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up $2.69 to $23.85. The mining company's third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. Simply Good Foods Co., up $2.96 to $37.27. The maker of Atkins' shakes and frozen meals reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results. Beyond Meat Inc., down $12.82 to $95.80. The company trimmed its third-quarter revenue forecast on weak demand. V.F. Corp., down $3.33 to $70.74. The owner of Vans, North Face and other brands reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue. Snap Inc., down $19.97 to $55.14. Snapchat's corporate parent disclosed Thursday that its ad sales are being hurt by a privacy crackdown on Apple's iPhones.