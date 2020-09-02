Smartsheet: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform posted revenue of $91.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Smartsheet expects its results to range from a loss of 23 cents per share to a loss of 22 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $94 million to $95 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Smartsheet expects full-year results to range from a loss of 54 cents per share to a loss of 49 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $367 million to $373 million.

Smartsheet shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $59.08, a rise of 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMAR