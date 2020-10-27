Skyline: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Skyline Corp. (SKY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $17.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The manufactured and modular housing maker posted revenue of $322.4 million in the period.

Skyline shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.76, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.

