Sirius XM: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $272 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

Sirius XM expects full-year revenue of $7.85 billion.

Sirius XM shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

