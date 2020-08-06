Sifco: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 39 cents.

The producer of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy market posted revenue of $27.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.78. A year ago, they were trading at $2.95.

