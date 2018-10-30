Shutterstock: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos posted revenue of $151.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.9 million.

Shutterstock expects full-year revenue in the range of $625 million to $630 million.

Shutterstock shares have climbed almost 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 28 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSTK