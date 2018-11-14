ShotSpotter: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) _ ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

The Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The maker of gunfire detection systems posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.9 million.

ShotSpotter expects full-year revenue in the range of $34.4 million to $34.6 million.

ShotSpotter shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.18, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

