Shore Bancshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

The Easton, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 30 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $16.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Shore Bancshares shares have increased slightly more than 5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.31, a decline of 19 percent in the last 12 months.

