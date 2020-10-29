Shell Oil: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) _ Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $489 million.

The The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $44.72 billion in the period.

Shell Oil shares have fallen 61% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 61% in the last 12 months.

