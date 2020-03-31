Security National Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ Security National Financial Corp. (SNFCA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The mortgage and life insurance company posted revenue of $77.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.9 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $283.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.19. A year ago, they were trading at $4.64.

_____

