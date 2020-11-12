Seabridge Gold: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

Seabridge Gold shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 62% in the last 12 months.

