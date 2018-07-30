SeaSpine: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ SeaSpine Holdings Corp. (SPNE) on Monday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $36.4 million in the period.

SeaSpine expects full-year revenue in the range of $136 million to $139 million.

SeaSpine shares have climbed 21 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.25, a climb of almost 7 percent in the last 12 months.

