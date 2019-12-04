SeaChange: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) _ SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, came to 14 cents per share.

The video software company posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period.

SeaChange expects full-year earnings in the range of 3 cents to 19 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $70 million to $80 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.62. A year ago, they were trading at $1.75.

