Sanmina: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $38.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, came to 79 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, Sanmina expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 75 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Sanmina shares have decreased nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $32.66, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SANM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SANM