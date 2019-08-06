Saga: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) _ Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $4.7 million.

The Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share.

The broadcasting company posted revenue of $32.2 million in the period.

Saga shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 19% in the last 12 months.

