SRAX: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $6.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, SRAX said it expects revenue in the range of $4 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.16. A year ago, they were trading at $1.52.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRAX