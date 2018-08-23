Ross Stores: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) _ Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $389.4 million.

The Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.66 billion.

Ross Stores expects full-year earnings to be $4.01 to $4.10 per share.

Ross Stores shares have increased 18 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 7 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $94.98, a climb of 61 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROST