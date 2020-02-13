Roku: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) _ Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $15.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Los Gatos, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The video streaming company posted revenue of $411.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $59.9 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Roku said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $310 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion.

Roku shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $139.05, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

