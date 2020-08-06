Ritchie Bros.: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) _ Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $53 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The heavy equipment auctioneer posted revenue of $389.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.3 million.

Ritchie Bros. shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $48.92, an increase of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBA