Rising prices threaten profit margins at food companies

Albertsons, Mondelez and Kroger are among a wide range of companies whose profits could be squeezed from rising food prices if inflation keeps running hot.
So far grocery stores, restaurants and food producers have passed along much of inflation's impact to consumers, who have eaten most of the increase. The industry's profit margins have been tightening throughout 2021 and analysts are growing concerned that margins could feel an even tighter pinch as companies absorb more of the persistently rising costs and consumers possibly change shopping habits to adapt.