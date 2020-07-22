Richardson Electronics: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) _ Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Lafox, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The electronic components and communication products company posted revenue of $37.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.8 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $155.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.27. A year ago, they were trading at $5.61.

