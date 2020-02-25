Revolve Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) _ Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cerritos, California-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The online women's fashion retailer posted revenue of $147.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.1 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $601 million.

Revolve Group shares have risen 7.5% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVLV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVLV