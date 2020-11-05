Retrophin: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Retrophin Inc. (RTRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $51.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48 million.

Retrophin shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.89, an increase of 68% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RTRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RTRX