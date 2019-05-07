Retrophin: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Retrophin Inc. (RTRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 63 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $39.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42 million.

Retrophin shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.86, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.

