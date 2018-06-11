Restoration Hardware: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) _ Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $28.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Corte Madera, California-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $557.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $564.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Restoration Hardware expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $1.77. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.48.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $655 million to $662 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $658.2 million.

Restoration Hardware expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.34 to $6.83 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.57 billion.

Restoration Hardware shares have climbed 38 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $118.72, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

