Restaurants anxious as omicron, high food costs take toll DEE-ANN DURBIN, MAE ANDERSON and SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press Dec. 19, 2021 Updated: Dec. 19, 2021 6:58 a.m.
1 of18 Chef and owner Amy Brandwein poses for a photograph in her restaurant, Centrolina, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. While restaurants in the U.S. and United Kingdom are open without restrictions and often bustling, they are entering their second winter of the coronavirus pandemic anxious about what’s ahead. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Amy Brandwein, chef and owner of Centrolina, prepares a dish in her restaurant kitchen, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. While restaurants in the U.S. and United Kingdom are open without restrictions and often bustling, they are entering their second winter of the coronavirus pandemic anxious about what’s ahead. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Amy Brandwein, chef and owner of Centrolina, prepares a dish in her restaurant kitchen, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. While restaurants in the U.S. and United Kingdom are open without restrictions and often bustling, they are entering their second winter of the coronavirus pandemic anxious about what’s ahead. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Amy Brandwein, chef and owner of Centrolina, prepares a dish in her restaurant kitchen, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. While restaurants in the U.S. and United Kingdom are open without restrictions and often bustling, they are entering their second winter of the coronavirus pandemic anxious about what’s ahead. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Chef and owner Amy Brandwein poses for a photograph in a kitchen at her restaurant, Centrolina, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. While restaurants in the U.S. and United Kingdom are open without restrictions and often bustling, they are entering their second winter of the coronavirus pandemic anxious about what’s ahead. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Steve Geffen poses for a photo with a bagel at Once Upon a Bagel restaurants in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. U.S. restaurants are entering their second winter of the pandemic on firmer footing. Their doors are open, and many dining rooms are full again. But the industry remains anxious, squeezed by labor shortages and food prices and unsure if the omicron variant will once again drive diners away. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Steve Geffen poses for a photo at Once Upon a Bagel restaurants in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. U.S. restaurants are entering their second winter of the pandemic on firmer footing. Their doors are open, and many dining rooms are full again. But the industry remains anxious, squeezed by labor shortages and food prices and unsure if the omicron variant will once again drive diners away. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Steve Geffen, left, and his wife Shana Geffen pose for a photo at Once Upon a Bagel restaurants in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. U.S. restaurants are entering their second winter of the pandemic on firmer footing. Their doors are open, and many dining rooms are full again. But the industry remains anxious, squeezed by labor shortages and food prices and unsure if the omicron variant will once again drive diners away. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Steve Geffen poses for a photo with a bagel at Once Upon a Bagel restaurants in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. U.S. restaurants are entering their second winter of the pandemic on firmer footing. Their doors are open, and many dining rooms are full again. But the industry remains anxious, squeezed by labor shortages and food prices and unsure if the omicron variant will once again drive diners away. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Steve Geffen poses for a photo at Once Upon a Bagel restaurants in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. U.S. restaurants are entering their second winter of the pandemic on firmer footing. Their doors are open, and many dining rooms are full again. But the industry remains anxious, squeezed by labor shortages and food prices and unsure if the omicron variant will once again drive diners away. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Steve Geffen poses for a photo at Once Upon a Bagel restaurants in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. U.S. restaurants are entering their second winter of the pandemic on firmer footing. Their doors are open, and many dining rooms are full again. But the industry remains anxious, squeezed by labor shortages and food prices and unsure if the omicron variant will once again drive diners away. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Steve Geffen holds a bagel as he poses for a photo at Once Upon a Bagel restaurants in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. U.S. restaurants are entering their second winter of the pandemic on firmer footing. Their doors are open, and many dining rooms are full again. But the industry remains anxious, squeezed by labor shortages and food prices and unsure if the omicron variant will once again drive diners away. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
DETROIT (AP) — While restaurants in the U.S. and United Kingdom are open without restrictions and often bustling, they are entering their second winter of the coronavirus pandemic anxious about what's ahead: They're squeezed by labor shortages and skyrocketing food costs and the omicron variant is looming.
“I’m extremely worried. I’ve never felt like we were out of the woods,” said Caroline Glover, chef and owner of the restaurant Annette in the Denver suburb of Aurora.
Written By
DEE-ANN DURBIN, MAE ANDERSON and SYLVIA HUI