Japan searches for 24 unaccounted for in mudslide; 4 dead KANTARO KOMIYA and MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press July 5, 2021 Updated: July 5, 2021 8:37 p.m.
ATAMI, Japan (AP) — Rescue workers dug through sludge and debris Monday looking for more than 20 people who may be trapped after a torrent of mud, trees and rocks ripped with a roar through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least four people.
Atami Mayor Sakae Saito said 24 people were still unreachable Tuesday morning, after the city late Monday released the names of more than 60 registered residents who were unaccounted for and the majority of them responded for the contact request. Officials were double checking the number because many of the apartments and houses in Atami are second homes or vacation rentals.
KANTARO KOMIYA and MARI YAMAGUCHI