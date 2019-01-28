Republic First: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.2 million.

The Philadelphia-based bank said it had earnings of 4 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $30.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.6 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $96.2 million.

Republic First shares have climbed roughly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 27 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRBK