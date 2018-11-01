Repligen: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.8 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $49.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.7 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of 71 cents to 75 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $191 million to $194 million.

Repligen shares have risen 51 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 47 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGEN