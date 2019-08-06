Renewable Energy Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $62.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of $1.64 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and asset impairment costs, were $1.51 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The biodiesel producer posted revenue of $560.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $572.9 million.

Renewable Energy Group shares have dropped 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.63, a decline of 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REGI