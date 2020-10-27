Renasant: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) _ Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $30 million.

The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $193 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $177.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.3 million.

Renasant shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.69, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNST