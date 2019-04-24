Reliant Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

The bank, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 33 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.4 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Reliant Bancorp shares have declined 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.57, a drop of almost 3 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBNC