Reinsurance Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $110 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.46 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $3.28 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $715.8 million, or $11 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.05 billion.

Reinsurance Group shares have increased almost 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $149.65, a decrease of 7 percent in the last 12 months.

