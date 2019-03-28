Reeds: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Reeds Inc. (REED) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The beverage and candy company posted revenue of $9.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $10.3 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $38.1 million.

Reeds expects full-year revenue in the range of $42 million to $44 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.83. A year ago, they were trading at $1.60.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REED