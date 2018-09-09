Record result for European soccer clubs with 1st-time profit

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura, left, celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. less Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura, left, celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old ... more Photo: Dave Thompson, AP

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, left, is challenged by Parma's Antonino Barilla', right, and Massimo Gobbi during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Juventus at the Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Elisabetta Baracchi/ANSA via AP) less Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, left, is challenged by Parma's Antonino Barilla', right, and Massimo Gobbi during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Juventus at the Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, ... more Photo: Elisabetta Baracchi, AP

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, celebrates after scoring a penalty and his team's fourth goal with teammate Dani Carvajal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, Sep. 1, 2018. less Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, celebrates after scoring a penalty and his team's fourth goal with teammate Dani Carvajal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Leganes at the ... more Photo: Andrea Comas, AP



Photo: Dave Thompson, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Record result for European soccer clubs with 1st-time profit 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

GENEVA (AP) — In a record result for European soccer, top-tier clubs combined to make a first-time profit of 600 million euros ($694 million) last year.

UEFA says its research of 711 clubs' financial accounts ending in 2017 showed they turned around a 300-million euro loss ($347 million) the previous year.

Their total revenue of 20.1 billion euros ($23.2 billion) extended a trend of annual rises at around 10 percent.

UEFA says 27 of 54 top-tier divisions were profitable, up from eight in 2011 when it began monitoring accounts of all clubs entering the Champions League and Europa League.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says: "Thanks to Financial Fair Play, European football is healthier than ever before.

Ceferin says monitoring "provided the platform for clubs to control their costs and pay their debts."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports