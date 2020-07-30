RealPage: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) _ RealPage Inc. (RP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.3 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The provider of real estate software posted revenue of $285.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, RealPage expects its per-share earnings to range from 43 cents to 46 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $288 million to $294 million for the fiscal third quarter.

RealPage expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.77 to $1.84 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion.

RealPage shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $62.86, a drop of 1% in the last 12 months.

