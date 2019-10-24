Raytheon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Raytheon Co. (RTN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $860 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $3.08.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $7.45 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.26 billion.

Raytheon expects full-year earnings to be $11.70 to $11.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $29.1 billion to $29.4 billion.

Raytheon shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has risen slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

