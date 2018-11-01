Radius Health: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.8 million in its third quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.09 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $27.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.5 million.

Radius Health shares have declined 49 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 50 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDUS