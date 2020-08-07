Radian: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $30 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 36 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The mortgage insurer posted revenue of $364.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $289.1 million.

Radian shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $15.64, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.

