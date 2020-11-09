RadNet: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $6.2 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $291.8 million in the period.

RadNet shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3% in the last 12 months.

