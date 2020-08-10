Qurate Retail: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $220 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The online commerce holding company posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period.

Qurate Retail shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.55, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

