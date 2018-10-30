QuinStreet: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $5.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $112.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.3 million.

QuinStreet shares have increased 64 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.77, an increase of 92 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QNST