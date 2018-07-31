Qualys: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.3 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $68.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.1 million.

Qualys shares have risen 47 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $87.10, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QLYS