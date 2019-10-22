Psychemedics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) _ Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $677,000.

On a per-share basis, the Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The drug testing company posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period.

Psychemedics shares have decreased 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.25, a drop of 48% in the last 12 months.

