Prudential Bancorp: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) on Friday reported net income of $2.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.2 million.

Prudential Bancorp shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year.

