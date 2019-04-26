Provident Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) _ Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $30.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 48 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The holding company for The Provident Bank posted revenue of $104.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $87.2 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.5 million.

Provident Financial shares have climbed 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 1 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFS