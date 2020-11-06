Providence Service: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ The Providence Service Corp. (PRSC) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $35.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.50. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.69 per share.

The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $320.6 million in the period.

Providence Service shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 90% in the last 12 months.

