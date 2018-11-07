https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Proteon-Therapeutics-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13370878.php
Proteon Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.
The company's shares closed at $1.74. A year ago, they were trading at $2.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTO
View Comments